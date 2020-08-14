STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mail-in ballots sent to Donald Trump, First Lady in Florida

Ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address, according to online Palm Beach County elections records.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida's Tuesday primary election, despite weeks of criticizing the practice.

Ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address, according to online Palm Beach County elections records.

Both previously voted by mail for the presidential preference primary in March, according to records.

Following multiple claims that mail-in voting was unsafe and vulnerable to fraud, Trump changed his mind about the practice last week, at least in Florida.

"Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True," Trump tweeted last Tuesday.

"Florida's Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!" Meanwhile, Trump's campaign and the GOP are suing Nevada over its new vote-by-mail law.

Nevada officials joined several states that plan on automatically sending voters mail ballots.

Two states, California and Vermont, moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.

Five other states have relied on mail-in ballots since even before the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about voting in person, but there is no evidence to support Trump's assertion that voting by mail leads to widespread fraud.

Florida voters must request a mail-in ballot in order to receive one.

Statewide in-person early voting began Saturday in Florida while the state continues to grapple with a high number of coronavirus cases, highlighted by more than 8,800 fatalities and at least 550,000 known virus cases since the pandemic began.

Voters are mainly choosing party nominees for Congress and the state Legislature.

While both parties have pushed voters to cast ballots by mail in recent elections, this year there's been a stronger push during the pandemic.

More than 4.2 million Florida voters have requested a vote-by-mail ballot, and nearly 1.5 million had been returned by Saturday morning, according to a Department of State website.

That compares to nearly 1.3 million cast in the entire 2016 primary election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mail in ballot Vote by Mail Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp