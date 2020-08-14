STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian COVID-19 vaccine not in advanced test stages, says WHO

WHO and partners have included nine experimental COVID-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility.

In this handout photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee shows a new vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The World Health Organization says the vaccine approved by Russia this week is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing.

The initiative allows countries to invest in several vaccines to obtain early access, while theoretically providing funding for developing countries.

"We don't have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment" on the Russia vaccine, said Dr.Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general.

"We're currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information to understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken and then what the next steps might be."

This week, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia had approved a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to complete advanced trials in people and claimed, without evidence, the immunization protects people for up to two years.

