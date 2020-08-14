STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes Israel, UAE agreement

The UN chief said peace in the Middle East was imperative as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalisation.

Published: 14th August 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish full diplomatic ties, expressing hope that the accord will lead to Israeli and Palestinian leaders re-engaging in "meaningful negotiations" for a two state-solution.

The joint statement by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan suspends Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, which a UN spokesperson said was something the Secretary-General has consistently called for.

"The Secretary-General welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realise a two State-solution in line with relevant United Nations resolutions, international laws and bilateral agreements," the statement said on Thursday.

The UN chief said peace in the Middle East was imperative as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalisation.

"The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability," the statement said, adding that annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the UAE on Thursday became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank that Palestinians see as a part of their future state.

Trump took to Twitter to break the news, saying, "Huge breakthrough today. Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!".

A White House announcement said that the leaders of the US, Israel and the UAE "spoke today and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".

A joint statement from the United States, Israel and the UAE said that "this historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region".

Close neighbours, Jordan and Egypt, are the only two other Arab states to have diplomatic ties with Israel under peace agreements that have weathered several storms over the decades to hold firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres UN UAE Israel deal US Donald Trump Middle East deal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp