4.2 magnitude quake hits eastern Nepal; no damage reported

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A mild 4.2 magnitude quake hit eastern Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district on Saturday.

The quake was felt around 4.06 pm with the epicentre located in Sankhuwasabha district, 300 km east of Kathmandu, according to National Seismological Department.

The tremor was also felt in and around Kathmandu district.

However, no damage was reported in the incident so far.