South Korea reports 279 new coronavirus cases, biggest jump since March

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday brought the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths.

Published: 16th August 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters wearing face masks hold umbrellas in the rain during a rally against the government in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 279 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, it's highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.

The number of new cases was the highest since 367 were reported on March 8, when the country was concentrating public health tools and personnel from nationwide to combat an outbreak in the less populated southern region.

The KCDC said 253 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to 26 million people, where health authorities have been struggling to stem transmissions linked to various places and groups, including churches, nursery homes, schools, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople.

Infections were also reported in other major cities, such as Busan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of the country's previous virus crisis in late February and March, when hundreds of new cases were reported each day.

