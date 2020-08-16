STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka's new parliament set to open on August 20 after delays

At the inaugural session, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is due to present his policy statement of his government for the next five years.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File photo |AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The inaugural session of Sri Lanka's new Parliament will be held on August 20 during which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will present the policy statement of his government for the next five years, it was announced on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake has informed all MPs to attend the first sitting of the 9th Parliament which is scheduled to commence at 9:30 am on 20th August 2020," a statement said.

The new Parliament meets after the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa registered a landslide victory in the August 5 general election, securing a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament.

The SLPP government has 150 members in the House and the combined Opposition strength is limited to 75. At the inaugural session, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is due to present his policy statement of his government for the next five years. President is not a member of Parliament but constitutionally allowed to attend sessions.

Commenting on the age of lawmakers, Neil Iddawela, the deputy Secretary-General of parliament, said, "There are five of them who are under 30 years of age; 21 of them are between 30 and 40 years of age; 60 are between 40 and 50; 54 of them are between 50 and 60 years; 9 are between 70 and 80 years and 3 of them are between 80 and 90 years."

Out of the 225 elected members, 75 are newcomers. Officials added that the women's representation has dropped to 10 from the 13 in the previous assembly. Two of the elected MPs are currently in jail. "Both have sought permission to attend the inaugural session," officials said.

The inaugural session of Parliament was originally scheduled for May 14. However, the elections had to be postponed twice due to COVID-19. The session will be held with strict COVID-19 health protocols. Sri Lanka, one of the very few countries in Asia to hold a general election amidst the pandemic, has reported 2,890 coronavirus cases and 11 fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp