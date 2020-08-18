STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian energy minister diagnosed with coronavirus

The announcement comes on the eve of a videoconference by the ministerial monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies in which Novak was due to take part.

Published: 18th August 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's prime minister said Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the eve of a videoconference by the ministerial monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies in which Novak was due to take part.

"Unfortunately, Alexander Valentinovich Novak has been taken ill with the coronavirus", Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting in Blagoveshchensk, in Russia's Far East, the Interfax news agency said.

He said Novak learned of the diagnosis after arriving in Blagoveshchensk where he was to take part in the meeting as well as the opening of a huge petro-chemical project near the Chinese border.

"He arrived and he has left for Moscow. With all our hearts, we wish him a recovery," said Mishustin, who himself was diagnosed with the virus in April but has since recovered. 

READ|Game changer or dampner? Experts raise questions over Russian claims on COVID-19 vaccine

An energy minstry spokesperson said Novak would still participate in Wednesday's videoconference of the so-called OPEC+ group which includes Russia, the RIA Novosti agency said.

It said several journalists accompanying the prime minister on the Far East tour, which began last week, have also tested positive for coronavirus and have been forced to return to Moscow.

Several Russian political figures have been infected with the virus in recent months, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and some ministers and lawmakers.

Russia on Monday had officially recorded 927,745 infections, including 15,740 deaths from COVID-19.

President Vladimir Putin last week claimed that Russia had produced the world's coronavirus vaccine, but the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alexander Novak Russia vaccine Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp