STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sikhs, Hindus 'endangered minorities' in Afghanistan, says US Congress resolution

The resolution supports resettling Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan in the US under the United States Refugee Admissions Programme pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan Sikh men mourn their beloved ones during a funeral procession for those who were killed by IS terrorist attack inside a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

Afghan Sikh men mourn their beloved ones during a funeral procession for those who were killed by IS terrorist attack inside a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Describing Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan as "endangered minorities", a resolution introduced in the US Congress has sought to resettle these persecuted religious communities from the war-torn country to America.

Introduced in the House of Representatives last week by Congresswoman Jackie Speier and co-sponsored by seven others, the resolution supports refugee protection for Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan, noting the "systematic religious persecution, discrimination and existential danger" faced by the members of these communities.

"Sikhs and Hindus are indigenous but endangered minorities in Afghanistan, numbering approximately 700 out of a community that recently included over 8,000 members," the resolution stated.

ALSO READ | Sikhs say 'tired' of living in Afghanistan

The resolution supports resettling Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan in the US under the United States Refugee Admissions Programme pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Expressing concern for the safety of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan, the resolution condemns all terrorist attacks, religious persecution and discrimination against members of these communities in the war-ravaged country.

Noting that Islamic militants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul on March 25, killing 25 worshipers, including a four-year-old girl, the resolution said that the terrorists made further attempts on the lives of the survivors before and after the funeral ceremony held for the victims.

The resolution also mentioned the suicide bombing carried out by Islamic State-Khorasan in Jalalabad on July 1, 2018, which took the lives of 19 people, including leaders of Sikh and Hindu communities.

"These acts of violence follow a greater pattern of targeted violence against Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious minorities in Afghanistan in recent years," it said.

According to the resolution, the Department of State and US Commission on International Religious Freedom have documented systemic discrimination against Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan, including restrictions on religious practices, illegal seizure of property, the inability to send their children to public schools due to harassment, judicial bias against religious minorities, and constitutional limitations on the political rights of religious minorities.

The former Taliban-led government routinely persecuted and discriminated against the Afghan-Sikh community, restricting their funeral rites and forcing the community to publicly identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, it said.

The resolution rued that President Donald Trump has proposed resettling up to only 18,000 refugees for fiscal year 2020, in contrast to the Obama administration's proposal of 110,000 refugees for fiscal year 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Congress Sikhs Afghanistan Hindus Religious Minorities Terrorism
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp