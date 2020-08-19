STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff takes leave from law firm ahead of US presidential polls

DLA Piper says on its website on Wednesday that Douglas Emhoff 'is currently on a leave of absence from the firm', but specified no date when his leave began.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and her husband Douglas Emhoff. (Photo| Twitter/ @DouglasEmhoff)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris' husband  is taking a leave of absence from his entertainment law firm as the California senator officially becomes Democrats' nominee for vice president.

DLA Piper says on its website on Wednesday that Douglas Emhoff "is currently on a leave of absence from the firm", but specified no date when his leave began. A spokeswoman for Harris did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

According to the firm, Emhoff has practiced for more than 25 years "aggressively litigating high-stakes cases in the public glare or acting as a trusted advisor behind the scenes" and representing "large domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest profile individuals and influencers".

He is licensed to practice in California and Washington, DC. During Harris' presidential primary bid, Emhoff was the unofficial leader of a band of Harris supporters known as the #Khive.

The couple married in 2014, and Emhoff's two adult children call Harris "Momala", a play on her name and the Yiddish word for "little mother". Harris will formally accept her nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate during Democrats' virtual convention on Wednesday, the first Black woman to join a major party ticket.

