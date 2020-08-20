STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s COVID-19 vaccine in advanced stage, Bangladesh to get it on priority: Foreign secretary Shringla

The proposal was made during a meeting between Shringla and his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen at Hotel Sonargaon here.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday met his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on the second day of his visit to Dhaka and said Bangladesh would get priority in the Covid-19 vaccine produced by India.

“India is in an advanced stage of Covid-19 trial, and it is going to produce vaccines at a massive level,” the foreign secretary said and added that he had gone to Bangladesh as PM Narendra Modi felt that it was time for the strong bilateral ties between the two nations to move forward. This is Shringla’s second visit to Bangladesh since he assumed office.

Meanwhile, Momen said Dhaka had urged New Delhi to conduct trials of its vaccine (being developed by Oxford University) in Bangladesh. “We offered that we can extend our assistance, if needed, especially in terms of a vaccine trial, we are ready. The Indian side positively responded, saying that they are developing vaccines not only for themselves but also for others; Bangladesh will get priority,” he said. Momen said his country had a good number of pharmaceutical companies which were capable of vaccine production.

On Tuesday, Shringla had called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who appreciated Modi’s gesture to take bilateral ties forward.  Sources said that various aspects of the bilateral ties were discussed including development partnership, enhancing connectivity, the revival of economy post-Covid-19 and cooperation on coronavirus pandemic assistance was also discussed.

