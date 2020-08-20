STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Let's fight with hope': Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president

Harris is the first Indian-American to be selected for the second-highest elected office of the United States after that of the president.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 01:03 PM

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Senator Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the United States, scripting history by becoming the first Indian-American and also the first Black woman to be on a major political party's national ticket.

She was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

"I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America," she said.

In her acceptance speech, Harris paid tribute to the Black women that came before her and she vowed to fight for the nation.

"Let's fight with conviction. Let's fight with hope. Let's fight with confidence in ourselves, and a commitment to each other," she said.

She profoundly remembered her mother from Tamil Nadu.

Harris said she was there standing on her mother's shoulders, a woman who "came here from India at age 19 to pursue her dream of curing cancer.

At the University of California, Berkeley, she met my father, Donald Harris - who had come from Jamaica to study economics." 

She assailed US President Donald Trump's "failure of leadership".

She said the Republican leader "turns our tragedies into political weapons".

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said.

"We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together --Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous -- to achieve the future we collectively want," Harris said, making a passionate plea before Americans to vote them to power.

Accept Kamala Harris eligible for vice-president: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

"We must elect Joe Biden. I knew Joe as Vice President. I knew Joe on the campaign trail. But I first got to know Joe as the father of my friend," she said.

Biden and Harris will challenge Trump and his Vice-President Mike Pence in the November 3 election.

Harris is the first Indian-American to be selected for the second-highest elected office of the United States after that of the president.

She is also the first-ever Black and first-ever African American to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate by a major political party.

If elected in the November 3 presidential elections, Harris, whose mother is from India and father from Jamaica, would be the first-ever women vice president of the United States.

Harris has had a stellar career beginning as a public prosecutor in California.

She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco -- the first woman and first African-American elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American to become California's attorney general.

In 2017, she became the second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer.

