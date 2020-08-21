STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

America would be lost if Trump reelected: Bloomberg urges countrymen to vote for Biden, Harris

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City had entered the 2020 Presidential race but suspended his campaign and endorsed former Vice President Biden.

Published: 21st August 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has warned that America is in danger of being lost under President Donald Trump's leadership and urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City had entered the 2020 Presidential race but suspended his campaign and endorsed former Vice President Biden, the current Democratic Party's nominee for President of the United States.

Addressing the final day of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, Bloomberg backed Biden and the Indian-American vice presidential nominee Harris.

"Let's put an end to this whole sorry chapter in American history and elect leaders who will bring integrity, stability, sanity, and competence back to the White House.

Joe and Kamala, go get 'em. For all of us," he said.

Criticising Trump for not believing in facts, Bloomberg said the current president sees immigrants as enemies and white supremacists as allies.

Trump has also failed the American people catastrophically with his bad job as the US President, he said.

"To me, elections are about people. And the two people running for president couldn't be more different.

One believes in facts. One does not. One listens to experts - the other thinks he knows everything.

One looks forward, and sees strength in America's diversity. The other looks backwards, and sees immigrants as enemies and white supremacists as allies," he said.

Attacking Trump for his failed leadership amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and a struggling economy, Bloomberg said the current health crisis is much worse under his leadership.

"When confronted with the biggest calamity any president has faced in the modern era, Donald Trump spent the year downplaying the threat, ignoring science, and recommending quack cures, which let COVID-19 spread much faster than it should've, leaving hundreds of thousands needlessly sick or dead.

He has failed the American people, catastrophically," he said.

Recalling his words that New Yorkers know a con when we see one, Bloomberg said he is not asking Americans to vote against Trump because he's a bad guy but is urging everyone to cast their ballot against him because he's done a bad job.

Alluding to Trump's track record of driving his companies into bankruptcy six times, Bloomberg said Trump has always left behind customers and contractors who were cheated and swindled and stopped doing business with him.

He said if small business owners and their employees would not rehire or work for someone who ran a business into the ground, or whose reckless decisions put people in danger, "and who spends more time tweeting than working?!" then "why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?!" 

Bloomberg said Trump's economic plan was to give a "huge tax cut to guys like me who didn't need it, and then lie about it to everyone else.

"Well, Joe will roll back that tax cut I got so we can fund things our whole country needs, like training for adults who have lost jobs.

And making college more affordable.

And investing in American research and development so that the products of tomorrow are made here today, by American workers," Bloomberg said.

Biden's economic plan will create clean energy jobs that help fight another crisis that Trump is ignoring: climate change, Bloomberg said, adding that Biden will rebuild America's crumbling roads and bridges, something "Trump has incessantly talked about doing.

But in the last three and half years, he hasn't done anything. What a joke!"

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Bloomberg US Presidential election US
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp