Eight in 10 imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore between June-Aug from India or Philippines: Report

The Ministry of Health told The Straits Times newspaper that there were more than 83,000 arrivals in the country by land, sea and air between June 18 and August 6.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask uses a thermal scanner to check on the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: About eight in 10 of the coronavirus infected people entering Singapore between June 18 and August 6 following the reopening of borders to long-term pass holders were from India and the Philippines, according to a media report on Friday.

Singapore reopened its borders to more long-term pass holders on June 19.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times newspaper that there were more than 83,000 arrivals in the country by land, sea and air between June 18 and August 6.

Only 152 imported cases were reported during the same period.

About eight in 10 of those infected had arrived from India and the Philippines - two countries which provide a large proportion of Singapore's foreign workforce, the report said.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 117 new COVID-19 on Friday, including 13 imported infections, said the MOH.

The 13 imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice after arriving in Singapore.

There were six cases from the community, three of whom are foreigners on work passes and the other three are Singaporeans (citizens) and permanent residents (foreigners).

Friday's COVID-19 cases brought the country's tally to 56,216.

In all, 53,119 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

