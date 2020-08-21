STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan court issues bailable arrest warrant against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in land case

Sharif has been declared an absconder in this case for his 'continuous non-appearance' before the investigation team.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 34-year-old land allotment case in which he was accused of misusing his power when he was chief minister of Punjab province in 1986.

The accountability court in Lahore ordered police to ensure serving of the summons at all known addresses of Sharif in the land case. Jang/Geo media group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman is also facing charges in the case and has arrested in March.

During the proceedings, police told the court that the summons could not be served at the Model Town and Jati Umra residences of Sharif because of his unavailability. Judge Asad Ali directed police to serve the summons here and abroad residences of Sharif. The judge also extended judicial remand of Shakilur Rehman till September 3.

Sharif has been declared an absconder in this case for his "continuous non-appearance" before the investigation team. The three-time premier had left for London in November last year after the LHC granted him a four-week permission to go abroad for treatment.

He had submitted an undertaking to the court to return to Pakistan citing his record of facing the law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors. Sharif was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He was also given bail in another money laundering case to facilitate his travel abroad. Three weeks ago, Sharif submitted his latest medical report in the Lahore High Court stating that doctors have asked him to avoid going outside as he may contract COVID-19 therefore he could not return the country.

