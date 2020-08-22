STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spectacles believed to be worn by Mahatma Gandhi set auction record in UK

The sale price smashed the original estimate of around £15,000.

Published: 22nd August 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

A handout picture released by East Bristol Auctions shows a pair of glasses that once belonged to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. (Photo | AFP)

A handout picture released by East Bristol Auctions shows a pair of glasses that once belonged to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have broken all records for a UK auction house by selling for 260,000 pounds.

The glasses, which were dropped through the letterbox of East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, south-west England, four weeks ago were estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds but the online bids for the lot kept multiplying to finally go under the hammer of the six-figure sum.

An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid, said auctioneer Andy Stowe of East Bristol Auctions, as he closed the bid for the online auction on Friday.

These glasses represent not only an auction record for us but a huge find of great historical importance.

The vendor had presumed them to be interesting, but of no value and did tell me to dispose of them 'if they're not worth anything', said Stowe.

I think he nearly fell off his chair when we presented our valuation. It's a really great auction story  and one that we all dream of, he said.

The unnamed new owner of the spectacles is an elderly man from Mangotsfield, South Gloucestershire in south-west England, who will split the 260,000 pounds with his daughter.

The glasses are said to have been in the family of the vendor in England, also an elderly gentleman, who was told by his father that they were a gift to his uncle when he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa between 1910 and 1930.

The story that appears with the lot is exactly what the vendor told us, and exactly what was told to him by his father some 50 years ago, says Stowe in reference to the provenance of the glasses, which are likely to be one of Gandhi's earliest pairs during his time in South Africa.

The lot, titled Pair of Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Spectacles, was part of the auctioneers' Military, History and Classic Cars online sale and had attracted much worldwide interest.

A pair of early 20th century c1920 gold plated circular rimmed spectacles by repute owned and worn by Mahatma Gandhi, read the auction lot details.

The spectacles of usual form, with sprung gold plated arms and prescription lenses. Jointed by a gold plated nose bar. The spectacles formed an important and somewhat iconic part of Gandhi's overall appearance," it said.

"It was known that he would often give away his old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.

A rare and important pair of spectacles, it added.

The uncle working for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed.

A note from the vendor is included, it added.

Gandhi became synonymous with the iconic round-rimmed Windsor-style glasses, common during the period when he was studying law in England in the late 1800s and 1900s.

While initially used infrequently, the glasses became a regular feature during the national movement and Gandhi's civil disobedience protests in India.

He is known to have handed over his personal items as gifts to admirers and a number of similar items have emerged on the auction circuit over the years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi spectacles East Bristol Auctions
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp