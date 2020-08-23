STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal's coronavirus tally reaches 31,935, death toll at 149

Of the 818 new cases, Kathmandu valley alone accounted for 166 of them, Gautam said.

Women wearing masks offer prayers during Kuse Aunsi festival on the banks of Bagmati river near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday recorded 818 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 31,935, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said three more people have died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Now the death toll stands at 149.

"Two-eighty-one people, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have been discharged after recovery from various health facilities across the country," Gautam said.

The total number of recovered cases is 18,631, which is 58 per cent of total cases.

Gautam said so far 6,00,444 PCR tests have been conducted in the country, including 8,026 in the last 24 hours.

There are 13,155 active coronavirus cases in the country.

