Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reach 292,765, with 591 new infections

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 292,765 after 591 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Four patients died during the period, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 6,235, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

A total of 275,836 people have recovered from the disease and some 696 patients are in critical condition.

The total number of active patients in the country is 10,694, it said.

Sindh registered a maximum of 127,965 cases, followed by Punjab with 96,178, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,720, Islamabad, 15,493, Balochistan 12,507, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,657 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,245 cases.

So far, 2,439,858 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the country, including 24,956 in the last 24 hours.

