Seven killed after cargo plane crashes after takeoff in South Sudan

The aircraft crashed shortly after its early morning takeoff in the Kameru neighbourhood around seven kilometres west of the city's international airport.

People stand near the cargo plane belonging to a local operator that crashed seven kilometres west of the Juba International airport

People stand near the cargo plane belonging to a local operator that crashed seven kilometres west of the Juba International airport in South Sudan. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

JUBA (SOUTH SUDAN): Four passengers and three crew were killed Saturday when a cargo plane belonging to a local operator crashed near South Sudan's capital Juba, the transport minister said. The aircraft crashed shortly after its early morning takeoff in the Kameru neighbourhood around seven kilometres west of the city's international airport.

"There were eight people on board, three passengers and five crew. A single person from among the passengers survived and he is in good health. The four other passengers and the three crew members are dead," Transport Minister Madut Biar Yol told AFP.

According to the minister, the crew members were Russian while the passengers were all South Sudanese. The plane owned by local company South West Aviation had been carrying cash to the Wau region in the country's northwest for Juba-based Opportunity Bank.

