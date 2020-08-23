STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

TikTok's parent company ByteDance to launch legal action against US over ban

Trump signed executive orders on August 6 that would prevent TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US as they threatened America's national security and economy.

Published: 23rd August 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese firm ByteDance, which owns video-sharing platform TikTok, said on Sunday it will file a lawsuit against the US government over President Donald Trump's executive order banning American transactions with the popular app while preparing plan to shut down its business in the country.

Trump signed executive orders on August 6 that would prevent TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US as they threatened America's national security and economy.

Under the executive order, any transactions with ByteDance subject to US jurisdiction will face prohibition in 45 days or by mid-September.

US officials are concerned that the company could pass data on American users to the Chinese government.

But ByteDance has denied this.

A separate order issued by the Trump administration on August 14 gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the US operations of TikTok.

ByteDance is in talks with potential acquirers like Microsoft and Oracle.

"Over the past year, we have earnestly sought to communicate with the US government, and provided solutions regarding its concerns," ByteDance said in a statement.

"But the US administration disregarded facts, disobeyed necessary legal procedures, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses," it said.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we announce that we will officially file a lawsuit to safeguard our interests," state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Besides the lawsuit, the company is also preparing for the worst -- a shutdown plan to keep its employees in the United States on the payroll, even if the app is shut down in the country.

TikTok has more than 100 million users, over 1,500 employees and thousands of business partners in the US, according to ByteDance.

ByteDance worries that due to the extremely wide scope and highly uncertain content of the US executive order against it, the company is unable to ensure that a solution acceptable to all parties can be reached within the time limit set by the US government, the Xinhua report said.

Besides the company's lawsuit, its US employees are also planning to take the Trump administration to court over the executive order, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TikTok Bytedance donald trump Trump administration USA TikTok ban
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp