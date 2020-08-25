STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China's FM visits Italy, first foreign trip since pandemic

Standing outside of Italy’s Foreign Ministry with an Italian parliamentary delegation, Law said Italy's position on China's recent actions in Hong Kong should be in line with the EU's stance.

Published: 25th August 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a protest during a meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a protest during a meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law called on the Italian government to take a tough stand against China’s security measures in Hong Kong when Italy's foreign minister meets Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart.

Standing outside of Italy’s Foreign Ministry with an Italian parliamentary delegation, Law said Italy's position on China's recent actions in Hong Kong should be in line with the European Union's stance.

"I don’t understand why the Italian government is not following that direction,’’ he said.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister's Wang Li at the start of Wang's five-nation European tour, which also includes stops in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway. It is Wang’s first foreign trip since the coronavirus outbreak in China that turned into a global pandemic.

The visiting diplomat's top agenda item in Rome is expected to be pushing Europeans to guarantee market access to telecom giant Huawei and broader efforts to keep European country’s quiet on Hong Kong and to take Beijing’s side in its tariff war with Washington.

Law complained that the meeting was announced on short-notice and that the contents remained secret, making it difficult to properly prepare. He delivered a letter asking Di Maio to address ‘’the Hong Kong problems and human rights violations’’ during the meeting.

’’We need to work together to form a strong alliance to go against the authoritarian nature of China,″ he said, adding that the the silencing of a Chinese whistle-blower during the virus outbreak was an example of the damage wrought by authoritarian actions.

Italy last year was the first major democracy to sign an agreement to join China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. The program includes major infrastructure investments to create a conduit for trade and China’s construction industry. Both the United States and Italy’s European partners see it as a threat as China seeks to project its power.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China foreign ministry Italy visit Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp