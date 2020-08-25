STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German FM heads to Greece, Turkey as regional tension mounts

Greece says the area in which the Oruc Reis has been operating overlaps its own continental shelf and has demanded Turkey withdraw the ship.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas touch elbows during their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas touch elbows during their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Germany's foreign minister was visiting Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Heiko Maas's visit comes as Greece begins a military exercise involving its navy and air force in the Mediterranean southeast of Crete and south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, near an area where Turkey has sent research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to survey the seabed for gas and oil deposits. 

In response to the Oruc Reis's operations, Greece put its armed forces on alert and sent warships to shadow the Turkish vessels.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Turkish and allied navy ships would be conducting "maritime training" in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday "to promote coordination and interoperability."

A Turkish official said the training would last for a few hours only. It wasn't immediately clear which countries were participating. Turkish media reported the exercise would be conducted south of the Greek island of Crete.

"Turkey and Greece are our NATO allies. There can only be solutions for the disputed questions surrounding the gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international law and in sincere dialogue," Maas said before his visit to the two countries.

"The tensions are not just weighing on the relationship between the EU and Turkey. A further escalation can only damage all sides, but above all those immediately involved on the spot."

Greece says the area in which the Oruc Reis has been operating overlaps its own continental shelf and has demanded Turkey withdraw the ship. Ankara responded by extending its notification to shipping, known as a Navtex, about the research vessel's operations to Aug. 27. 

Athens retorted by declaring it will carry out a three-day military exercise in the area. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that "as of now, Greece will be the only one responsible for any negative development in the region," and said the military exercise "endangers the coastal and navigational safety of all ships in the region."

The escalating tension has raised concerns of potential conflict between the two regional rivals, which have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over prospecting rights in the Aegean Sea. 

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of the danger of an accident when so many military vessels are concentrated in a small area at sea. Earlier this month, Athens said a Greek frigate and a Turkish frigate collided while shadowing the Oruc Reis. No injuries were reported on either side. Greek media reported the Turkish frigate had suffered minor damage above the waterline. 

"The windows for dialogue between Greece and Turkey must now be opened further and not closed," Maas said. "For this, instead of new provocations, we finally need steps toward de-escalation and a start to direct talks."

Maas' trip comes ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin later this week, at which Turkey will be discussed. Maas noted that "Greece's voice will have particular weight."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Germany foreign minister Greece Turkey regional tension Heiko Maas
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp