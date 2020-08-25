STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore's single-day COVID-19 cases fall to five-month low with 31 new infections

With 423 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, 54,587 have fully recovered from the infection.

Singapore coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask uses a thermal scanner to check on the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday recorded 31 COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day figure since March.

There was one imported case - who was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore - and no community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singapore has reported total 56,435 cases since the disease monitoring began here in January 2020.

The seven imported cases reported on Monday came from India, the Netherlands and Indonesia, said the MOH.

All the cases had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival here, and were serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

They had been tested while serving their SHN.

With 423 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, 54,587 have fully recovered from the infection.

There are currently 84 confirmed cases who are still in hospital while 1,706 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, visitors from New Zealand and Brunei who visit Singapore will be required to use the TraceTogether' app at all times while in the city-state.

They must also retain the app in their phone for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

This is to facilitate contact tracing should they test positive for COVID-19 during their stay here and within two weeks of their departure.

Should they test positive during this period, they will be required to upload data stored on the app to the Ministry of Health.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Tuesday spelt out the conditions for travel here, following announcements last Friday of Singapore's decision to unilaterally open up its borders to Brunei and New Zealand.

Instead of having to serve a quarantine period, visitors from the two countries will only need a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

