US elections 2020: Reject 'radicals', re-elect Donald Trump as President, says son Trump Jr at RNC

WASHINGTON: Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trump's eldest son has urged Americans to reject the "radicals" who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who he said represents a bright and beautiful future for all.

Trump's America is a land of opportunity--a place of promise, Donald J Trump Jr said in his address to the mostly-virtual Republican National Convention on Monday.

"Imagine a world where the evils of communism and radical Islamic terrorism are not given a chance to spread--where heroes are celebrated and the good guys win. You can have it," he said.

"That is the life, that is the country, that is the world that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are after. And yes, you can have it. Because unlike Joe Biden and the radical Left Democrats, our Party is open to everyone," he added.

"It all starts by rejecting the radicals who want to drag us into the dark, and embracing the man who represents a bright and beautiful future for all. It starts by re-electing Donald J Trump President of the United States," the 42-year-old businessman and a key official of the Trump campaign said in his fiery speech seeking re-election of his father.

Asserting that job gains are outpacing what the so-called experts expected, Trump Jr said and alleged that Biden's radical leftwing policies would stop America's economic recovery.

"He's already talking about shutting the country down -- again. It's madness," he said.

"Democrats claim to be for workers, but they've spent the entire pandemic trying to sneak a tax break for millionaires in Democrat states into the COVID relief bill. Then they attacked my father for suspending the payroll tax for middle-class workers," he said.

Trump Jr alleged that Biden is so weak on China that the intelligence community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favours the Democratic leader.

"They know he'll weaken us both economically and on the world stage," he said.

"Biden also wants to bring in more illegal immigrants to take jobs from American citizens. His open border policies would drive wages down for Americans at a time when low-income workers were getting real wage increases for the first time in modern history," Trump Jr said.

"He's pledged to repeal the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the biggest in our history. After eight years of Obama and Biden's slow growth, Trump's policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially the middle-class. Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the Swamp," he said.

"But that makes sense, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp. For the past half-century, he's been lurking around in there," Trump Jr said.

He said if Americans are looking for hope, they should look to the man who did what the failed Obama-Biden administration never could do.

Trump "built the greatest economy our country had ever seen" and he will do it again, his son said.

"We will be stronger than ever, because when we put our mind to it, there's no obstacle that America can't surmount. Except there's a difference this time. In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America. We agreed on where we wanted to go. We just disagreed about how to get there," he added.

Trump Jr alleged that Biden and the radical left are now coming for the freedom of speech and want to bully them into submission.

"This has to stop. Freedom of expression used to be a liberal value, at least before the radical left took over. Now the Republican Party is the home of free speech--the place where anyone from any background can speak their mind. And may the best ideas win," he said.

"People of faith are under attack. You're not allowed to go to church, but mass chaos in the streets gets a pass. It's almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work, and school vs rioting, looting and vandalism-- or, in the words of Biden and the Democrats, 'peaceful protesting'," said the son of the US President.

He said what happened to George Floyd is a disgrace.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black American, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down, begging for his life and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe".

"And if you know a police officer, you know they agree with that, too," Trump Jr said.

"But one cannot lose sight of the fact that the police are American heroes.

They deserve the deepest appreciation.

Because no matter what the Democrats say, you and I both know when we dial 911, we don't want it going to voicemail.

So 'defunding' the police is not an option," he said.