STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thai police continue crackdown on pro-democracy activists

With Wednesday’s arrests, there now are 13 activists charged in connection with the recent protests. All those previously arrested have been freed on bail.

Published: 26th August 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Thailand arrests

Panumas Singprom, left, and Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as they arrive at the Samranrat police station in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Police in Thailand continued their crackdown on the country’s student-led protest movement on Wednesday, arresting two more activists on charges of sedition and several minor offenses.

Those arrested — Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and James Panumas Singprom — are members of the Free Youth movement, a core part of a growing pro-democracy coalition that is demanding that new elections be called, the constitution be amended and harassment of critics of the government cease.

With Wednesday’s arrests, there now are 13 activists charged in connection with the recent protests. All those previously arrested have been freed on bail.

The arrests have done little to deter the activists, several of whom have returned to public protests even after their bail conditions could make them liable for rearrest. They have declared they will hold another major protest in September if their demands are not met.

The activists believe that the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha came to power illegitimately because it was elected under laws established under a military regime that seized control in a 2014 coup ousting an elected government.

Prayuth, who was the army chief at the time, led the coup and then served as prime minister in the military regime. He returned as prime minister after a general election last year. Laws guiding the 2019 election were widely seen as so heavily rigged in Prayuth’s favor that victory was all but guaranteed.

Wednesday’s arrests were related to a July 18 protest in Bangkok. A police charge sheet posted online by Tattep, one of the two arrested, listed his alleged offenses as sedition, violation of an emergency decree imposed to control the coronavirus, obstruction of public streets, using an electric sound amplifier in public without permission and violations of the disease control act and traffic law.

The protest movement has been spreading rapidly, especially among students, even at the high school level. The shows of sympathy even at some of the country’s elite schools, where students have displayed the movement’s three-finger salute during assemblies, have alarmed the country’s conservative establishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thailand pro-democracy activists sedition charges
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp