Will not rest until 'invisible enemy' COVID-19 tackled: US First Lady Melania Trump at RNC

In her prime-time RNC address on Tuesday night, the first lady said she has 'been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation'.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump is expressing sympathy for families affected by COVID-19, an
"invisible enemy" she said has challenged America but brought its citizens together.

In her prime-time Republican National Convention address on Tuesday night, the first lady said she has "been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation."

She says her husband "will not rest until he has done all he can" to stem the "invisible enemy" of the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ | US is not racist, it's a story that's work in progress: Indian-American politician Nikki Haley at RNC

Mrs.Trump also talked about "the beautiful side of humanity" she has observed in the wake of natural disasters around the country, noting that a common thread "is the unwavering resolve to help one another."

The first lady spoke from the newly renovated Rose Garden, where her husband was front and center in the audience gathered to hear her remarks.

The seats in the audience were about 2 feet apart, not the minimum of 6 feet apart that doctors had recommended to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

Most of those in the family and friends section were not wearing masks.

