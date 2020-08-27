STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republicans defend police at GOP convention as racial tension rises anew

Vice President Mike Pence argued that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail in cities from coast to coast.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President Mike Pence salutes on stage with his wife Karen after speaking on the third day of the Republican National Convention.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Republicans aggressively defended law enforcement on the third night of their convention, as the nation faced renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that sparked protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

Vice President Mike Pence, the evening's featured speaker, seized on the national reckoning over racial injustice to argue that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail in cities from coast to coast.

He and others described cities wracked by violence, though protests in most locations have been largely peaceful.

The American people know we don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns, he said in remarks released before his appearance.

He also assailed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying there is an implicit bias against minorities and systemic racism in the U.S.

The hard truth is you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America, Pence said.

Meanwhile, the steady image Republicans were aiming to portray of President Donald Trump at the convention was running into a turbulent outside reality: the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the potentially catastrophic hurricane bearing down on the Gulf Coast, wildfires that have ravaged huge areas of California and the still-raging coronavirus pandemic that is killing more than 1,000 Americans a day.

The historic convergence of health, economic, environmental and social emergencies is only increasing the pressure on Trump, as he looks to reshape the contours of his lagging campaign against former Vice President Biden with Election Day just 10 weeks off and early voting beginning much sooner.

While Trump has issued tweets about the hurricane, few convention speakers addressed it or the wildfires.

The convention lineup also included speakers who have been at odds with the Black Lives Matter movement, including a St.

Louis couple who brandished guns and the Kentucky attorney general who has not yet filed charges in the death of a woman killed by police.

But the programme Wednesday night was  as the president often says of Biden  low energy, with no major headline speaker beside the vice president and few boldface names.

And it lacked some of the production elements that had made previous nights memorable, including slickly produced videos and surprise announcements, such as an unexpected presidential pardon and a citizenship ceremony.

Not that the proceedings lacked tough talk.

From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs, contended South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem.

People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can't  good, hard-working Americans are left to fend for themselves.

Adding another controversial element, late Wednesday the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their game following the shooting of Blake.

The WNBA and Milwaukee Brewers quickly followed suit with their Wednesday games.

