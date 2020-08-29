STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Bangladesh extends shutdown of educational institutions till October 3 

Bangladesh has reported over 308,900 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,200 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins university data.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

a health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

a health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of educational institutions, except madrasas, till October 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry has said.

Schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions were ordered to close since the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in March.

The shutdown has been extended several times since then.

"The ongoing holiday for all educational institutions, except Qawmi madrasas, has been extended to October 3 because of the global coronavirus pandemic," bdnews24 quoted the education ministry as saying on Thursday.

Qawmi madrasas operate without any government monitoring, supervision or support.

They run with private donations mostly.

The government has also suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the bdnews24 report said.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, the government has been running a distance-learning program through TV for schools and colleges.

Classes are taking place on Facebook and YouTube for primary and secondary-level students as well.

Bangladesh has reported over 308,900 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,200 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins university data.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh coronavirus Bangladesh COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp