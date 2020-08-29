Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 37,340, death toll at 207

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 12 more deaths from COVID-19 and 884 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 207 and total infections to 37,340.

At a virtual press briefing, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that there were 16,578 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Among the new cases, 186 have been reported from Kathmandu Valley.

The spokesperson said that the COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has reached 207 with 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.