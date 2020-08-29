STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa's only Indian-origin Zulu prince conferred with triple degree honour 

Ishwar Ramlutchman, the only Indian to be adopted as a prince of the Zulu Kingdom, has been conferred with three honorary degrees for his philanthropic initiatives.

Published: 29th August 2020 02:48 PM

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Ishwar Ramlutchman, the only Indian to be adopted as a prince of the Zulu Kingdom, has been conferred with three honorary degrees for his philanthropic initiatives.

Ramlutchman received the triple honour - an honorary doctoral degree in Humanitarianism and Conflict Resolution, an honorary master's degree in Christian Religious Studies, and an honorary professor's degree in Humanitarianism and Community Development - from the Los Angeles Development Church and Institute recently.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has lauded Ramlutchman.

Zwelithini is the reigning King of the Zulu nation under the Traditional Leadership clause of South Africa's republican Constitution.

"When I adopted Ishwar Ramlutchman, I gave him the name of Mabheka Zulu. The name Mabheka means the one who cares for my people.

This was done after his heroic dedication and achievements in serving the poorest of the poor in the Kingdom of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal," Zwelithini said in a message.

