STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five hospitalised after Kentucky block party shooting: Police

Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalised for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

MADISONVILLE: Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalised for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.

Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance on early Sunday morning in Madisonville, the Madisonville Police Department said in a news release.

It is not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five injured individuals.

Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter.

The woman remains in serious condition, police said.

Three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their office.

Madisonville is in western Kentucky, about 137 miles (220 kilometers) southwest of Louisville 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kentucky shooting
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp