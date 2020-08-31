STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thai government delays purchase of submarines from China

A report on the website of the Bangkok Post newspaper said Beijing has already agreed to the delay.

Published: 31st August 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ( File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SIVASOMBOON: Thailand's government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the fiscal year 2021 national budget.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri announced on Monday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who concurrently serves as defence minister, had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht (USD 723 million) purchase until fiscal year 2022.

The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht (USD 108 million ) included in the 2021 budget to cover the first of seven annual installment payments.

Funding the submarines had become a hot political issue, with critics saying the purchases could not be justified while the country carried a huge economic burden from the coronavirus crisis.

It also threatened to create fissures in Prayuth's ruling coalition government, as a major partner threatened to oppose its inclusion in the budget.

Anucha said the government's decision showed that the prime minister understood the worries of the Thai people, so the money will instead be used for other purposes, such as a relief program for those who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand will soon start negotiations with China on the details of delaying the purchase, he said.

A report on the website of the Bangkok Post newspaper said Beijing has already agreed to the delay.

Thailand expects to receive its first modern submarine in 2023 as part of the same deal with China.

Its purchase was funded in the 2017 budget.

The purchase delay may serve to ease pressure on Prayuth's government, which has been facing a well-organized student-led protest movement seeking to oust it from power.

The protesters, who say their goal is greater democracy, want new elections, amendments to the constitution and an end to intimidation of critics of the government.

They charged that the request to fund the submarine purchases was an example of how the government neglected the public good in favour of expensive military projects with debatable benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thailand China submarines
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp