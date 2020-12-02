STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif declared 'proclaimed offender' by High Court

In 2018, accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had convicted Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was declared a "proclaimed offender" by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The orders were issued by the two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on the appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentences in the Al Azizia and Avenfield cases, reported Geo News.

Foreign Ministry Director Europe Mubashir Khan told the IHC that he had received the court's advertisements regarding Nawaz Sharif and sent it to the Pakistani High Commission in London.

"Two appeals are from Nawaz Sharif and two NAB appeals are against Nawaz Sharif. A notice has been issued against NAB's appeal to increase the sentence, but no notice has been issued in the flagship reference," said Justice Amir Farooq while addressing NAB's Additional Prosecutor Jahanzaib Bharwana.

Upon hearing Justice Farooq, the NAB lawyer had asked the court to dismiss the appeals filed by Sharif on merit, adding that the former prime minister can be sentenced for not surrendering to the court.

Justice Farooq asked the NAB prosecutor to present judicial precedents at the next hearing on what should be done about the appeal of the former prime minister, reported Geo News.After hearing the arguments, the court decided to declare Nawaz a proclaimed offender and stated that it will issue its written orders shortly.

The case was adjourned until December 9. The court will hear both appeals along with two other cases -- one filed by the NAB against Maryam Nawaz and another filed by the latter against her conviction in the Avenfield corruption reference reported Dawn.

In 2018, accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had convicted Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 billion and USD 25 million.

The IHC on October 29 will hear Sharif's plea against his conviction in the reference case.On September 15, the IHC had rejected the exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif and released non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

