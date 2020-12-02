STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

I'll see you in four years: Donald Trump hints at decision to run for US Presidency in 2024

The Trumps began hosting holiday receptions this week, intent on celebrating a final season before Trump leaves office on January 20.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening.

"It's been an amazing four years," Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members.

"We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."

The video of Trump's appearance was streamed live on Facebook by one attendee, former Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard.

It showed dozens of people crammed into the Cross Hall of the White House state floor, standing closely together.

Many seen in the video were not wearing masks.

ALSO READ | US President Trump's special adviser on coronavirus resigns

The Trumps began hosting holiday receptions this week, intent on celebrating a final season before Trump leaves office on January 20.

According to social media postings reviewed by The Associated Press, the events have featured large crowds of often maskless attendees gathered indoors, violating the very public health guidance the US government has pressed the nation to follow this holiday season as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket across the country.

In the video, Trump is heard continuing to air baseless allegations of election fraud to explain his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden despite his attorney general, William Barr, telling the AP earlier Tuesday that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and had seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"It's certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don't like that," Trump told the group, adding:  I call it a rigged election, and I always will."

The White House has been the site of at least one suspected COVID-19 superspreader event, and dozens of the president's aides, campaign staffers and allies have tested positive in numerous outbreaks.

Trump himself was hospitalised for the virus in October, and the first lady and two of his sons have tested positive.

Numerous others have had to quarantine.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman and chief of staff, had said last month that the White House would be moving forward with events, "while providing the safest environment possible".

She said that would include smaller guest lists, that "masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitiser stations throughout the State Floor.

"Attending the parties will be a very personal choice," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump US elections US Elections 2024 white house
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp