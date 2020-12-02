STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK approves Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations to begin next week

The move makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 02nd December 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine

The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The UK on Wednesday became the first country in the West to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, making way for kickstarting mass vaccination, by granting emergency use authorisation to the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The vaccination of those identified as the most vulnerable is set to begin early next week.

Preliminary results of a late phase trial of the vaccine, which needs storage at extreme -70 degree celsius, by the pharmaceutical majors has shown 95 % efficacy against the infectious disease. It is close to the results shown by another US-based biotech company Moderna which was found to be 94.5 % effective in the final trial results.

Both vaccines have been developed using messenger RNA technology.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority granted the approval on Wednesday before decisions by the US and Europe.

The first doses of the vaccine would arrive in the country in the coming days, said the company in a statement. The UK has bought 40 million doses of the vaccine and as the vaccine is given in two doses, it means that it will be sufficient to inoculate 20 million or about 30 % of the country’s population.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use," the UK government said in a statement. "The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."

The UK's vaccine committee is slated to decide which priority groups will get the shots first and they are likely to include care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly, and people who are clinically categorised as vulnerable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pfizer Biotech vaccine COVID 19 UK COVID vaccine UK COVID immunization
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp