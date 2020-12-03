STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India urges Israel, Palestine to re-engage in direct talks to advance goal of two-state solution

The two-state solution has for decades been the primary focus of efforts to achieve peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Published: 03rd December 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Ambassador to UN Secretary TS Tirumurti

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Welcoming the decision to resume coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, India has urged the leadership of both sides to use the opportunity and re-engage in direct negotiations to advance the goal of a two-state solution.

The two-state solution has for decades been the primary focus of efforts to achieve peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The solution would establish an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel -- two states for two peoples.

In theory, this would win Israel security and allow it to retain a Jewish demographic majority (letting the country remain Jewish and democratic), while granting the Palestinians a state.

Most governments and world bodies, including the UN, have set achievement of the two-state solution as official policy.

This goal has been the basis of peace talks for decades.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly session on 'Question of Palestine' on Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said the Israel-Palestine conflict is almost as old as the United Nations itself, but the aspirations of Palestinian people for a State for themselves remain unfulfilled.

"The peace negotiations between the two parties have remained stalled since 2014. Developments on the ground are not creating conditions conducive to the resumption of these negotiations. We call on parties to refrain from steps that hinder resumption of negotiations," he said.

Tirumurti said India is happy to note the decision to resume coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

We urge the leadership of Israel and Palestine to use this opportunity and re-engage in direct negotiations to advance the goal of a two-State solution. We also call upon the Secretary-General, the members of the Middle East Quartet and the key Arab partners to take immediate steps to facilitate this dialogue, he said.

Last month, the Palestinian Authority had said it was resuming its civil and security cooperation with Israel that had been suspended since May over Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

As per media reports, Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter that "the relationship with Israel will return to how it was" after President Mahmoud Abbas received confirmation that Israel remained committed to past agreements with the Palestinians.

Tirumurti reiterated that India remains fully supportive of a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict achieved through direct negotiations, resulting in the establishment of a Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel.

The Indian envoy underscored that India has been steadfast in its support for the just Palestinian cause and in its solidarity with the Palestinian people, which extends beyond political support.

It is our firm belief that even as peace is being pursued on the political track, the people of Palestine must not be forgotten, he said.

Tirumurti said India's efforts are also focused on Palestinian nation-building and strengthening institutions through the India-Palestine development partnership covering various sectors of the Palestinian economy.

This includes construction of schools, hospitals, technology parks and centres for excellence.

We see it as an essential investment to help establish a viable and sovereign Palestinian State, he said.

Over the years, India has also invested in strengthening human resource capacities of the Palestinian people through scholarships for Palestinian students pursuing higher education and training of Palestinian professionals in prestigious Indian institutes.

Around 250 Palestinians benefit every year from such opportunities.

Highlighting another dimension of India's support to the Palestinian cause, Tirumurti said India quadrupled its support to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in recent years, recognising the acute crisis faced by the UN agency.

India has made a multi-year pledge of USD 10 million over the next two years to contribute to a more stable and predictable funding for UNRWA.

"We consider our partnership with UNRWA as an investment in peace and stability in the region," he said, thanking all member states, who supported India's membership to the Advisory Commission of UNRWA.

Addressing the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2020 Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had expressed a "deep sense of worry about the grim realities in the occupied Palestinian Territory and the diminishing prospects of resolving the conflict, which has been with the United Nations since its very creation".

Guterres expressed hope that recent developments will encourage Palestinian and Israeli leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations, with the support of the international community, towards a two-state solution and will create opportunities for regional cooperation.

Only a two-state solution that realises the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis can lead to sustainable peace, he said, adding that the United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Palestine talks TS Tirumurti
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp