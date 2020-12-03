STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Americans on Wednesday, Meeks said it is important to continue to work with friends like India for a stronger relationship.

Published: 03rd December 2020 04:19 PM

Image of Indian and US national flags used for representational purpose (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also attended the meeting.

The 67-year-old Democratic lawmaker is slated to be elected on Thursday as the next Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee -- which has jurisdiction over bills and investigations related to the foreign affairs of the US.

Meeks said he looks forward to going to India again and recalled his earlier visit to the country last year with his elder daughter.

He also recognised the contributions of Indian-Americans to the country and the role they played in strengthening the bond between both the democracies.

Meeks said he was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's role in shaping a plural world from South Africa and the influence it had on him and his ideal, Martin Luther King.

Among others, the meeting was attended by US India Security Council president Ramesh Kapur, American Jewish Community representative Nissim Reuben and eminent Indian-American doctor Bharat Barai.

