STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

London council clears Ambedkar House for operation as museum

The Inspector oversaw an inquiry into the Indian government's appeal last year and presented his findings to the minister.

Published: 04th December 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dr BR Ambedkar statue

Dr BR Ambedkar statue (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Local authorities in north London have formally cleared the operation of Ambedkar House as a museum in honour of the architect of the Indian Constitution after it was approved as a landmark associated with "one of the founding fathers of modern India" earlier in the year.

Camden Council gave the final go-ahead for the museum after UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick had intervened to grant retrospective planning permission for 10 King Henry's Road in Camden, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar lived in 1921-22 during his student days at the London School of Economics (LSE).

However, the minister's March order, which came at the end of an inquiry following an appeal against Camden Council's planning refusal, came with a set of conditions.

"The Camden Council has now given permission for the cycle stand and approved the Management Plan and therefore the conditions attached with the Secretary of the State [Jenrick] order dated 12th March 2020 stands complied with," Janeevan John, of Singhania & Co Solicitors which dealt with the appeals process for the Indian High Commission in London, said in a statement on Friday.

"The long-awaited operation of the Ambedkar Museum is all set to start," he said.

The UK Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government stepping in meant that the government was to decide on the matter based on recommendations from an independent Inspector appointed by the UK's Planning Inspectorate.

The Inspector oversaw an inquiry into the Indian government's appeal last year and presented his findings to the minister.

"I was pleased to grant planning permission for a museum in London to Dr Ambedkar - one of the founding fathers of modern India and an important figure to many British Indians," said Jenrick.

Camden Council, the local authority which had opposed the application, said it accepted the decision based on additional evidence provided by the Indian authorities.

"Whilst we are disappointed that the Planning Inspectorate has ruled against the council's original decision for 10 King Henry's Road, we do accept and respect the decision that has been made given the additional evidence presented by the appellant at the Inquiry regarding Dr Ambedkar, who was a major figure in Indian and British History and his association with this property," a Camden Council spokesperson said.

The home was bought by the Maharashtra government for around 3.1 million pounds and refurbished to transform into a memorial-cum-museum, which now houses photographs and belongings of Ambedkar, with the walls adorned with his famous quotations.

It had been an important stop on Narendra Modi's first visit to the UK as Prime Minister in November 2015, but ran into trouble after it emerged that the right clearances for the creation of a museum on the site had not been sought.

The Indian High Commission in London re-filed an appropriate planning application, which was rejected.

During an appeal hearing in September 2019, the Indian side argued that the home holds special significance for a huge section of Indians in the UK and outside because it was where Babasaheb lived during a crucial formative period in his academic life.

The council, on the other hand, presented expert witnesses to try and establish that the Dalit rights activist's association with the particular London house was very brief and any memorial can be moved elsewhere in order to not deprive the local area of crucial residential and housing space.

With all the conditions now being met, the property can resume its operation as a memorial for visitors.

This weekend will mark the 64th death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi at the age of 65.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambedkar House London Council
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp