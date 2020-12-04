STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka prison riot killings: Use of medicinal drugs probed

The government asserted in Parliament that the violent behaviour of prisoners was triggered by the alleged use of some drugs.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prison

For representational purposes

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan police investigating the deaths of at least 11 inmates in a prison riot in the country has said it will also probe the alleged excessive use of medicinal drugs by the prisoners that may have made them violent.

The riot broke out over rising coronavirus infections on Sunday in the Mahara prison on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo when some inmates tried to escape, prompting the authorities to use force.

The incident happened as pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka's overcrowded prisons.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said they would seek medical consultant's' opinion on the alleged use of drugs prescribed for mental illness, thus making them violent.

The government on Thursday asserted in Parliament that the violent behaviour of prisoners was triggered by the alleged use of some drugs.

However, the Sri Lanka College of Psychiatrists yesterday denied the possibility of medicine usage leading to violent behaviour, saying none of the drugs reported to be stored in the prison could lead to violent behaviour.

Instead, they are meant to trigger calmness and mild drowsiness.

Some 11 inmates were killed and 106 injured in the riot.

Rohana said the CID in their probe had recorded 56 statements from prison doctors, nurses, jailors and prisoners.

The main Opposition charged that the transfer of COVID-19 infected inmates from the main Welikada prison to Mahara led to the commotion.

The prisons minister, Lohan Ratwatte, said not a single gunshot was fired at the Mahara prison and the inmates were fighting among themselves.

The government maintained that inmates attacked those found to be COVID-19 positive.

The John Hopkins University's latest data on Sri Lanka says the country has had 26,030 confirmed coronavirus cases and 129 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Prison Riots Sri Lanka Prison Sri Lanka Drugs
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp