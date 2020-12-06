STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: UK Opposition Leader Keir Starmer self-isolates for second time

Published: 06th December 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Keir Starmer has been elected as Labour party's new leader.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Leader of the Opposition, Labour leader Keir Starmer, has gone into self-isolation for a second time after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In line with the current government rules, even though Starmer was said to be well and not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, he will now have to stay at home for 14 days since his last contact with the affected person, which his spokesperson said ends on December 16.

"I'm pleased to say my colleague is feeling ok. I'm not showing any symptoms. But will now be working from home. Keep safe and follow the public health advice," said Starmer.

The Opposition leader has previously had to self-isolate in mid-September when a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the deadly virus.

He did not experience any symptoms at the time.

His latest self-isolation follows a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out of his self-isolation after coming in contact with an MP who later tested positive with the virus.

It comes as the UK recorded 15,539 new cases of coronavirus and 397 new deaths on Saturday, taking the country's death toll beyond 61,000 to make it the fifth highest in the world.

