STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Arrest warrant for French skater over lewd photos to teen: Lawyer

French figure skater Morgan Cipres is a two-time Olympian, and won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championship with skating partner Vanessa James.

Published: 09th December 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Florida has issued an arrest warrant for French figure skater Morgan Cipres over allegations he sent obscene photos to a 13-year-old girl, the alleged victim's lawyer told AFP Wednesday.

Attorney Andrea Lewis said prosecutors accuse the 29-year-old -- who announced his retirement in September -- of transmitting harmful material to a minor by electronic means in December 2017.

In Florida, the offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Lewis said investigators were in possession of photos allegedly sent by Cipres.

Contacted by AFP for comment, the Florida state attorney's office did not respond.

Cipres is a two-time Olympian, and won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championship with skating partner Vanessa James.

Allegations that he sent lewd messages to a 13-year-old were first reported in 2019.

But the French ice skating federation (FFSG) in July decided not to pursue action against Cipres, saying it was not aware of any "complaint from the alleged victim nor any element that could lead to criminal proceedings."

In July, the sheriff's department in Florida's Pasco County told AFP that it had reopened the investigation into the skater after new information emerged.

USA Today reported that Cipres and his Florida-based coaches, John Zimmerman and Silvia Fontana, were the subject of an investigation by the US Center for SafeSport, which examines allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in Olympic sports.

The coaches are accused of pressuring the teenager and her family not to report the incident to authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French figure skater Morgan Cipres child abuse
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp