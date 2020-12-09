STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Shaheen (Eagle)-IX': Pakistan and China begin joint air exercise

A contingent of the People's Liberation Army Air Force, comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers and technical ground crew, was participating in the exercise, the PAF said in a statement.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan China, china Pakistan, CPEC

All weather friends, China and Pakistan share close military ties. (File Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The air forces of Pakistan and China on Wednesday commenced a joint exercise designed to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides.

The joint air force exercise "Shaheen (Eagle)-IX" started on Wednesday at an operational air base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Sindh province.

A contingent of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers and technical ground crew, was participating in the exercise, the PAF said in a statement.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was jointly witnessed by Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri and Assistant Chief of Staff, PLAAF, Major General Sun Hong, it said.

"The joint exercise will improve the actual level of combat training and strengthen practical cooperation between the two air forces," Sun said.

Welcoming the Chinese contingent, Air Vice Marshal Sulehri said that the "joint exercise will provide an opportunity to further enhance interoperability of both the air forces, thereby fortifying brotherly relations between the two countries".

Shaheen-IX is the ninth in the series of Joint Air Exercises which is conducted each year in both countries on alternate basis.

The first such drill was held in Pakistan in March 2011.

All weather friends, China and Pakistan share close military ties.

China helps Pakistan to jointly produce JF-17 fighter jets and other armaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan China Pakistan China Ties
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp