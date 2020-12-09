STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka cremates Muslim COVID-19 victims 'against religious wishes'

The island nation has been experiencing a surge in cases since October, with the number of infections increased more than eight-fold since then to over 29,300 and 142 dead.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan health official takes a blood sample from a woman to test for antibodies for COVID-19 in Colombo

A Sri Lankan health official takes a blood sample from a woman to test for antibodies for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka said Wednesday it would cremate the bodies of 19 Muslim coronavirus victims, overriding the families' objections against the contentious policy.

The island nation has been experiencing a surge in cases since October, with the number of infections increased more than eight-fold since then to over 29,300 and 142 dead.

Coronavirus victims' bodies are claimed by families and then cremated -- a practice forbidden under Islamic law -- under the strict supervision of health authorities.

But families of 19 Muslims killed by the virus have refused to claim the bodies from a morgue in the capital Colombo, triggering the edict by Attorney-General Dappula de Livera.

ALSO READ | Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

"Bodies of Covid-19 victims not claimed by families can be cremated in terms of quarantine regulations," De Livera's spokeswoman said, adding that the bodies would be cremated this week.

Five were cremated on Wednesday, police said.

The policy has been challenged by Muslims, with 12 petitions filed by the minority community and civil society groups in the Supreme Court.

But the top court rejected the petitions last week, without giving reasons why it made that decision.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Council has said a majority of the country's coronavirus victims were Muslim.

​ALSO READ | 'Been almost a year': First 'Covid-tested' flight lands in Rome from New York

A council spokesman added that members of the community feared seeking medical help if Covid-19 positive, as they did not want to be cremated.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation last month urged Colombo to permit Muslims to bury their family members "in line with their religious beliefs and obligations".

Sri Lanka made Covid-19 cremations compulsory in April amid fears spread by influential Buddhist monks -- who support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- that burying bodies could contaminate groundwater and spread the disease. 

The World Health Organisation states both burials and cremations are permitted.

There have been ongoing tensions between Muslims -- who make up 10 percent of Sri Lanka's 21 million population -- and the majority Sinhalese who are mostly Buddhists, after local jihadists were accused of being behind the deadly 2019 Easter bombings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 In Sri Lanka COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp