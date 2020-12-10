STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ex-President Barack Obama kept track of his policies rolled back by Donald Trump

Obama said the Affordable Care Act 'remains robust' but that "when it comes to some of our climate-change regulations, there's been some damage done.

Published: 10th December 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama has said that while he did not keep a checklist, he did keep track of Obama-era programmes the Trump administration either rolled back or attempted to dismantle, according to a media report.

"I don't have a checklist in my desk where I'm like, 'All right, this survived, that they tried to reverse but weren't organised enough to do,' I don't think about it in those terms. I do pay attention; I have paid attention to those areas where what the Trump administration attempted to do did some serious damage and where it's more of a short-term setback on what is a long-term success," Obama told New York Magazine.

Obama, who served as the 44th president of the US from 2009 to 2017, was replying to a question about outgoing President Donald Trump focussing on undoing a number of his key achievements, including the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, which was fully reinstated this week on the orders of a federal judge.

Reversing the decision of the outgoing Trump administration, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in the Eastern District of New York ordered full reinstatement of the DACA programme that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as minors from deportation, a ruling that will help a large number of Indian migrants.

The Trump administration tried ending the DACA in 2017, but the US Supreme Court blocked its attempt in June.

Obama said the Affordable Care Act "remains robust" but that "when it comes to some of our climate-change regulations, there's been some damage done."

The former president expressed optimism, though, pointing out General Motors's recent decision to pull out of a lawsuit to keep California from maintaining fuel efficiency standards.

Obama indicated he was confident the upcoming administration under President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able "to pick up where we left off."

Biden, 78, is due to take over as the 46th US President on January 20.

Trump, a Republican, has not conceded defeat to Biden and has been making unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud and electoral malpractice in the presidential polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barack Obama Donald Trump
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp