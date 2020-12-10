STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US politicians digging hole for future relations: Chinese government mouthpiece

While President-elect Joe Biden has signaled he intends to keep pressure on China, he's also expected to seek a return to more conventional, less confrontational style of diplomacy.

Published: 10th December 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

US-China ties, US-China relations

A military honor guard await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Trump administration officials are "digging a hole" for the future US administration's relationship with China through their actions targeting the country and its officials, China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday.

Xinhua said in an editorial that steps such as restricting visas for the 92 million members of the ruling Communist Party and their families have "again exposed the sinister intentions of extreme anti-China forces in Washington to hijack China-US relations for their own political gain".

The US State Department last week cut the duration of such visas from 10 years to one month, another example of the increasingly hardline stance adopted by the administration in its waning days. While President-elect Joe Biden has signaled he intends to keep pressure on China, he's also expected to seek a return to more conventional, less confrontational style of diplomacy.

Rolling back Trump-era measures could be difficult however, while giving Republicans the chance to renew accusations that Biden is softening Washington's stance toward Beijing. "By relentlessly challenging the bottom line of China-US relations on issues concerning China's core interests, anti-China politicians are not only digging a hole for the next administration's relationship with China, but also eying their own personal political gains," Xinhua said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has castigated China on almost a daily basis over its policies toward Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, the northwestern region of Xinjiang and the South China Sea. Dozens of officials from mainland China and Hong Kong have been hit with visa bans and other sanctions and new restrictions have been imposed on Chinese diplomats, journalists and academics.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has been shut out of the US market and the US has lobbied other countries to follow suit, often successfully.

On Wednesday, Pompeo accused US universities of caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the the Chinese communist party, which he said was "poisoning the well of our higher education for its own ends".

Chinese responded by vowing to impose countervailing measures against American officials, saying that US accusations and punitive measures only solidified the Chinese people behind their leaders.

Perhaps with an eye toward Biden, who takes office January 20, Xinhua held open the possibility of better relations if Washington changed its approach. "Today, China and the United States should also uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. The two must focus on managing their differences, with the top priority being a smooth transition toward stronger China-US relations," Xinhua said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US China ties US China relations Donald Trump Xi Jinping Us CHina tensions Xinhua News Agency
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp