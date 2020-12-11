STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City earlier this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.

Published: 11th December 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein, Me Too movement

Harvey Weinstein (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUFFALO: Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.

Authorities say the extradition proceeding, originally scheduled for August, likely will be postponed again, this time until April 9.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City earlier this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.

He faces similar charges involving five women in California, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Because Weinstein is imprisoned in New York, a judge must sign off on transferring him to the custody of Los Angeles authorities to be tried there.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office agreed to the first delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said.

Weinstein survived a bout with the coronavirus in March at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, where he is incarcerated.

His lawyers said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19 again in mid-November but did not test positive for the disease at that time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein sexual assault charges Harvey Weinstein extradition
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp