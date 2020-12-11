STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese national extradited to US from Malaysia on money laundering charges; smuggling turtles

According to the indictment, from June 12, 2017, through December 3, 2018, Kang allegedly purchased turtles in the US and arranged for them to be smuggled to associates in Hong Kong.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A 24-year-old Chinese national has been extradited from Malaysia to the US to face charges for money laundering, the justice department has announced, alleging that he used a nationwide ring of individuals who smuggled at least 1,500 protected turtles out of the country valued at USD 2.5 million.

Kang Juntao of Hangzhou City in eastern China was charged in February 2019 with financing a number of individuals who smuggled at least 1,500 protected turtles out of the US valued at USD 2,250,000.

He was arrested on January 23 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on a request submitted by the US authorities for his provisional arrest with a view to extradition.

According to the indictment, from June 12, 2017, through December 3, 2018, Kang allegedly purchased turtles in the US and arranged for them to be smuggled to associates in Hong Kong.

He sent money through US banks, including one in New Jersey, to pay for the turtles and their illegal shipments.

The turtles would then be sold on the Asian pet trade black market for thousands of dollars each, depending on their sex, colouring, and age, federal prosecutors said.

The US, Malaysia, China and approximately 181 other countries are signatories to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

CITES is an international treaty that restricts trade in species that may be threatened with extinction.

"The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting criminals who abuse the US financial system to fund their illegal enterprises," said Jonathan Brightbill, the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Aurelia Skipwith, the Director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), said wildlife trafficking is a serious crime that impacts imperiled species at home and abroad.

"The Trump administration is committed to the conservation of wildlife. I would like to thank the US Department of Justice and our various law enforcement partners for their assistance with this case. By working together, we can protect our nation's wildlife for future generations," Aurelia said.

Kang allegedly trafficked in five turtle species protected by the treaty.

The eastern box turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina), the Florida box turtle (Terrapene carolina bauri) and the Gulf Coast box turtle (Terrapene carolina major) are subspecies of the common box turtle (Terrapene carolina) and have been listed in CITES since 1995.

The spotted turtle (Clemmys guttata) is a semi-aquatic turtle listed in CITES as of 2013.

The wood turtle (Glyptemys insculpta) has been protected under CITES since 1992.

The indictment further alleges that Kang sent money through PayPal to the US to purchase turtles from sellers advertising on social media or reptile trade websites.

These suppliers then shipped the turtles to middlemen across five different states.

The middlemen were typically Chinese citizens who entered the country on student visas.

Kang paid and instructed these intermediaries to repackage the turtles in boxes with false labels for clandestine shipment to Hong Kong.

The turtles were inhumanely bound with duct tape and placed in socks so as not to alert customs authorities.

Neither Kang nor his associates declared the turtles to US or Chinese customs or obtained the required CITES permits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Malaysia US
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp