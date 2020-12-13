Election challenge not over yet, says Trump even as Georgia court rejects his latest appeal

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his fight to challenge the results of the November 3 presidential polls is "not over," even as the formal certification of the election results in favour of President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled on Monday.

Trump said that even though the Supreme Court rejected a case brought by Texas against several swing states over their elections, he still has other challenges in play.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the last month's US election was rigged.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general and backed by President Trump to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that went in favour of Biden.

"No, it's not over. We keep going. And we're going to continue to go forward," Trump told Fox and Friends in an interview when asked about the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Texas and 17 others states seeking to overthrow the election results in four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump claimed that he won Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia while noting that he has an ongoing case in Wisconsin.

"MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN US HISTORY!" Trump said in an all caps tweet Sunday.

"How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout? A Swing State hustle!" the president said in another tweet.

Trump, a Republican, lost the November 3 presidential elections to Joe Biden, who is now the president-elect.

During the interview, he rued that his team did not get enough time in challenging the election results.

"They give us very little time. But we caught them, as you know, as fraudulent, dropping ballots, doing so many things, nobody can even believe it," he said.

He alleged that votes were cast in the name of dead people and that tens of thousands of ballots were illegally submitted.

State officials and media have said that those allegations are unsubstantiated and there has been no evidence of mas level election fraud.

Responding to a question, Trump refused to comment on the inauguration of Biden.

Trump has so far refused to concede the elections, even as he has directed officials to follow the transition process.

When asked about Monday's Electoral College vote, which is when the country officially elects the president, Trump recognised that he is under a time crunch.

Meanwhile, Trump has lost his latest legal challenge seeking to overturn Georgia's election results, with the state Supreme Court's rejection late Saturday of a case from Trump's campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer.

The suit - similar to other Trump team legal challenges, which made baseless allegations of widespread fraud in Georgia's presidential election - was initially filed Dec.4, then rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees.

The case was subsequently appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to consider the case before Monday's meeting of the Electoral College.

In a brief order, justices wrote that "petitioners have not shown that this is one of those extremely rare cases that would invoke our original jurisdiction."

It's the latest legal setback in the president's efforts to overturn the election results.

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit backed by Trump seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's election victory, a move that ended a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.

Even as lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies have been rejected around the country, the president has continued to make repeated baseless claims of widespread fraud.

In Georgia, he has rained criticism on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov.

Brian Kemp, both fellow Republicans.

Raffensperger has been steadfast in his defense of the integrity of the election in the state, and Kemp has said he has no power to intervene in elections.

Results certified by Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.