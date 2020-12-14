STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to arrive in India for four-day visit on Monday

The ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is scheduled to arrive in India on Monday for a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

He will also have official meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal. The ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context.

"Dominic Raab will pay an official visit to India from December 14 to 17. Raab will hold talks with Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 15, 2020, on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17. India and the United Kingdom enjoy a strategic partnership since 2004 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas, the statement noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominic Raab India Uk ties Ministry of External Affairs Dominic Raab India S Jaishankar India UK talks
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp