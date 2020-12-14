UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to arrive in India for four-day visit on Monday

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is scheduled to arrive in India on Monday for a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

He will also have official meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal. The ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context.

"Dominic Raab will pay an official visit to India from December 14 to 17. Raab will hold talks with Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 15, 2020, on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17. India and the United Kingdom enjoy a strategic partnership since 2004 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas, the statement noted.