Covid-19: Fauci says vaccinate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Mike Pence

He says he'd like to see Biden 'fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January'

Published: 15th December 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Speaking to ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Fauci said, “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can.” He adds he’d like to see Biden “fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”

Fauci says that while President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.” Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.

Fauci says Vice President Mike Pence should get vaccinated, too. He says, “You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now.”

Comments

