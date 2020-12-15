STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Netanyahu to quarantine for the third time without contracting COVID-19

He came into contact with Likud Court President Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, and Kleiner had tested positive for coronavirus last Monday.

Published: 15th December 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo| AP)

By ANI

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be self-isolating himself for the third time without being tested positive for COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must enter quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," announced his spokeswoman on Monday.

Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus in tests taken on Sunday and Monday, but he will have to remain in isolation for five days, reported Jerusalem Post.

He came into contact with Likud Court President Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, and Kleiner had tested positive for coronavirus last Monday.

Finance Minister Israel Katz also met with Kleiner last Tuesday, reported Jerusalem Post.

Considering the pandemic situation and its continuous spread, Israeli cabinet meetings were held via video conference in recent months, so Netanyahu will not miss any of the proceedings while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli Minister of Health said that the country's mass COVID-19 vaccination programme may begin earlier than the proposed December 27 start date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp